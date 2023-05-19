Village of Cache Creek rescinds evacuation order for trailer park as river recedes

Photo: Kristen Holliday Damage to Highway 97 from flooding in Cache Creek can be seen in the village on May 10.

Residents of a Cache Creek mobile home park were officially allowed to return to their homes on Thursday night as village officials lifted an evacuation order put in place due to the threat of flooding.

The Sage and Sands Mobile Home Park, located at 701 Trans Canada Highway, was put under an evacuation order on May 9 as the Bonaparte River reached historic highs. Village officials said there are just under 80 mobile homes located on the property.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming our residents back to their homes,” said a statement from the village.

The village thanked BC Wildfire Service personnel who came “at literally a moment’s notice” to help bolster a nearby dike, safeguarding the park and its residents.

All properties along Cache Creek and the Bonaparte River remain under an evacuation alert, although the village noted the river levels continue to slowly decline.

“We have been downgraded from flood warning to flood watch by the province, but the river continues to run high and fast,” the village said.

According to village officials, three properties involved in this spring's flooding have been deemed to be unliveable.

The town is still under a boil water advisory after a leak was found in one of the village water mains last weekend, and stringent water restrictions have been put in place for properties south of the Highway 1 bridge.

The village noted ministry of transportation and infrastructure crews have been working in the evenings to repair damage done to Highway 97, with the goal of having a temporary fix in time for the weekend.

“Until then, please drive carefully and expect delays,” the village statement said.