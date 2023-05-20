BC Wildlife Park hosting country concert to fundraise for playground

The Country Wild concert is returning to the BC Wildlife Park amphitheater to raise money for an inclusive playground.
The event takes place on June 17, with doors opening at 6 p.m. The beverage garden is open from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., and Fryer’s Express Food Truck will also be onsite.
The concert has guests Nice Horse starting at 7:15 p.m. and Aaron Goodvin starting at 8:30 p.m.
Money raised will go toward accessibility upgrades at the park's playground.
“The current playground is greatly in need of a complete transformation,” the BC Wildlife Park said on its website.
“It is our goal to create an inclusive playground which will provide all children with a place to come together and explore play-based learning.”
Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. This price does not include day admission to the park.
Tickets are available for purchase online.