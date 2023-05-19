TNRD directors vote unanimously to urge BCWS to ban campfires

Photo: Colin Dacre

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors have voted unanimously to ask the BC Wildfire Service to put a campfire ban in place throughout the region before the upcoming long weekend.

In a meeting on Thursday, Ward Stamer, Barriere mayor and TNRD director, put forward the motion, noting pervasive hot and dry conditions and an early start to the wildfire season with fires already raging in northern B.C.

“I honestly believe we should be proactive, not reactive,” Stamer said.

Stamer said a large number of the currently active wildfires have been caused by human activity, but the weekend forecast is also calling for thunderstorms and not a lot of rain.

“We really don't need to take a chance,” he said.

“Even if we haven’t got the temperatures as high as they've been over last few days, we're going to have wind, we're going to have thunderstorms, we could have lightning, we could have all the right mixes to have a catastrophic event. And with all the smoke out here, we wouldn't know where the fire is until it's too late.”

As of Thursday, burn piles and materials like fireworks and sky lanterns have been banned from the Kamloops Fire Centre, but category 1 campfires, which are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide, are still permitted.

Stamer’s motion will see an email sent to the wildfire agency strongly recommending a campfire ban be put in place for the portion of the Kamloops Fire Centre which falls within TNRD boundaries before the start of the May long weekend.

Other regional districts whose boundaries fall within the Kamloops Fire Centre will be copied on the communication.

Other directors agreed with Stamer’s recommendation, including Barbara Roden, Ashcroft mayor and TNRD board chair.

Roden said the Kamloops Fire Centre held off on declaring a campfire ban during the heat dome in 2021, which resulted in “considerable head-shaking” from locals.

“Being proactive on a municipal or regional district level is one way that we can show that we are alive to the situations which are existing in our backyards,” Roden said.

Merlin Blackwell, director and Clearwater mayor, agreed. He said his area has seen “a continual clawback” of resources from BC Wildfire, with the only initial attack crew currently stationed in the North Thompson Valley operated by Simcw First Nations.

“That's got to be a critical part of the equation and decisions on us for risk management for our own communities and regional district areas, that we asked for more proactive action on campfire bans because they're not putting resources in the field,” Blackwell said.

Margot Middleton, TNRD director and Kamloops councillor, said many of those who “so desperately want to have a campfire” are from other regions.

“Many of them have zero common sense,” Middleton said.

She asked if the request to BC Wildfire Service could be made public, so it’s clear the suggestion had been made if a campfire ban isn’t enacted, leading to a fire.

Roden noted the decision would be recorded in TNRD board of directors meeting minutes.