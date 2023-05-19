Six months for repeat abuser who levelled violent attack on girlfriend

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who caught his girlfriend as she tried to escape a violent beating, dragging her back to their house naked, has been ordered to spend six months in prison.

Wade Zachariah Young, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing bodily harm. He was sentenced on Thursday in Kamloops provincial court.

Court heard Young and his girlfriend were drinking on the night of Jan. 10 when they became involved in an argument.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said Young attacked the woman while she was on the couch, punching and kicking her and kneeing her in the ribs.

“She was able to leave the house but Mr. Young ripped off her house coat in the yard and dragged her back naked toward the house,” he said.

She broke free again and got help from a neighbour.

Young has a violent criminal history and was serving a sentence at the time of the attack for another domestic violence conviction involving the same woman. In August, he was placed on a six-month conditional sentence order for a conviction stemming from an attack in which he punched her in the face and broke her phone so she couldn’t call for help.

“This is not out of character for Mr. Young,” Goulet said.

The woman, who Castanet Kamloops is not naming, is “standing by” Young, Goulet said. She was present in court, breaking down in tears at one point while Goulet described the attack.

Defence lawyer Cameron Johnson said Young had a very difficult upbringing including abuse. He spent his teenaged years in foster care and began using drugs at 13.

Johnson said Young hasn’t used drugs in more than 20 years, but he is a drinker.

“He is keenly aware of the demons that alcohol is causing him to have to fight,” he said. “That level of reflection is evidence that the rehabilitation is on its way.”

Young said he was sorry in court.

“I apologize for my actions,” he said.

“I really have nothing else to say other than I know I need help. Counselling will be an ongoing thing to help me.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marianne Armstrong sentenced Young to six months in jail to be followed by 18 months of probation, with conditions requiring he complete treatment and counselling before he is allowed to see his girlfriend.