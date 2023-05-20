TRU wildfire expert says quick start to fire season will likely mean more blazes this summer

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Thompson Rivers University wildfire expert says that while wildfire activity in B.C. is abnormally active for May, it may be too early to tell what the rest of the season will hold.

Mike Flannigan, a Thompson Rivers University wildfire expert and B.C. research chair, said the province will probably see an above average year for wildfire activity, but the determining factor may be how dry conditions remain.

“El Nino is forecast to happen, some models suggest very soon and some suggest that maybe a moderate or a strong El Nino,” said Flannigan.

“That's a big ask, but if it happens — and some of them say it's going to happen in July or August — If that does happen, typically B.C. is much warmer than normal and much drier than normal, which would load the deck towards an active fire season.”

El Nino involves a warming of the equatorial surface ocean water due to wind pattern changes. The warmer water impacts global weather patterns. Flannigan said El Nino may kick in later in the fall, which would cause a mild summer for fires in the region.

“We may have a cooler showery summer without much fire at all. It's really too early to say,” he said.

Although the forecast evidently plays a large role in determining fire activity in the region, Flannigan said an ignition is still required for a fire to start.

“You could have dry field — hot, dry, windy — if there's no lightning strikes and people aren't careless or doing arson, as they've been doing around town here, you don't have a problem,” he said.

“But the hot, dry conditions set the stage for a very active fire season.”

Flannigan said he predicts the season will likely be busier than usual, because fire season is already off to fast start.

“By B.C. standards, it's very active,” said Flannigan.

“It's going to be at least an average year and probably above average, because we get a little bit of fire in July and August that will push it above average," he said.

According to Cliff Chapman, director of wildfire operations for the BC Wildfire Service, 50,000 hectares of the province have been scorched so far this year, up significantly from the 10-year average of 11,000 hectares by this time, during a news conference on Tuesday morning.

Flannigan said July and August are typically the busiest times for wildfires in the Interior, but predicting wildfire activity can be difficult.

“As to how active July in August will be for us an Interior, who knows,” said Flannigan.

“You can kind of make an educated guess at monthly fire activity, but beyond that it’s a roll of the dice.”

Chapman said the key month will be June, depending on how much rainfall the region can expect during the month.

“If rain comes in June, that will impact what July, August and September are like,” said Chapman during the news conference.

Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston recently touted changes to BCWS, including beefed up staffing and double the annual funding for wildfire prevention programs.

Chapman said BCWS is prepared for the worst early next week when they expect an influx of wildfires once the heat system breaks down.