Upcoming event is part mini golf tournament, part whisky tasting

Signature Signs and Printing and Okanagan Spirits are teaming up to host a unique mini golf tournament that is also a whisky tasting.

The Sip 'N Putt tournament will take place on June 24 at 6 p.m. at 1550 Island Pkwy. on McArthur Island.

There will be an 18-hole mini golf tournament and an opportunity to win a mini fridge stocked with beer. Participants will need to bring their own ball and putter.

After the tournament, there will be a whiskey tasting with whiskey from Okanagan Spirits and a putter ball tournament with cash and drink prizes.

There will also be a cash bar and door prizes.

Robb Lewis, the owner of Signature Signs and Printing, said the event is “a unique opportunity to do something local.”

“[Okanagan Spirits] is a great distillery in Vernon and I kind of wanted to spread awareness to Kamloops for it,” he said.

Lewis said he hopes people will enjoy this unique experience so he can turn it into an annual event.

Entry is limited, with 36 tickets going for $95 apiece. The tickets include the mini golf and the whiskey tasting — equivalent to about $40 of whisky, Lewis said.

Tickets will be available for purchase at Signature Signs and Printing or by phone at 250-572-7622.