City of Kamloops closes part of Rivers Trail with high river levels expected

Photo: Castanet A photo of flooding under the CN Rail bridge in 2022. The City of Kamloops has again closed a section of Rivers Trail under the bridge as of May 18, 2023 due to expected high water levels.

The City of Kamloops has closed a section of Rivers Trail in downtown Kamloops due to high river levels.

In a social media post, the city said the multi-use path would be closed under the CN Rail Bridge, where the pathway connects Riverside Park to Pioneer Park.

Parts of the trail, including this section under the rail bridge, have been closed in past years as the Thompson River reaches its peak heights due to annual snow melt.

City of Kamloops officials said on Wednesday there's a possibility some flooding may happen on the pathway and on one side of McArthur Island, but no major flooding is anticipated at this time.

However, officials are closely monitoring weather forecasts, especially with storms and rainfall in the forecast for next week.