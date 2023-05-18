Dozens of vehicles damaged in vandalism spree targeting Kamloops car dealerships

Photo: RCMP Police say this person is suspected of vandalizing eight vehicles at a North Kamloops auto dealership. Mounties are investigating similar incidents at a dealership on Notre Dame Drive in Sahali.

Police are investigating a rash of vandalism that has seen dozens of vehicles damaged in recent weeks at Kamloops car dealerships.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a commercial location int he 600-block of Notre Dame Drive just after 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a security guard reportedly saw a man damaging a new vehicle.

“The employee provided police with a suspect description and location and a man was arrested nearby,” she said, noting the man was already wanted on warrants.

Evelyn said investigators are working to determine whether the suspect is responsible for other recent incidents. She said more than 30 vehicles have been damaged in recent weeks at the same Notre Dame Drive dealership — a dozen on May 13 and 19 on May 10.

According to Evelyn, a dealership on Eighth Street in North Kamloops also had eight vehicles damaged recently.

“We are releasing a suspect image in relation to the North Shore investigation, but at this time it’s unknown if this incident is related to any of the others,” she said.

Businesses and residents in the area are asked to check their video surveillance for any evidence.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.