Fundraiser launched to send Brock middle school band to nationals in Toronto

Photo: Jacquelyn Curtis The Brock middle school Senior Jazz Band in Kelowna before a previous festival performance.

After only practicing together for a year, 17 students from the Brock Senior Jazz Band have been invited to play at Nationals in Toronto — but they need some help getting there.

In order to compete, the school band needs to raise an estimated $33,000 in the next year.

The band plans to hold two fundraiser concerts this summer to help reach their goal.

The Summer Sizzle concert will be held at the Full Gospel Church, 1550 Tranquille Rd., on June 13. Show time is 7 p.m. and admission is by donation. There will also be a bake sale, and raffle baskets.

The band is also asking for donations for their raffle baskets from businesses in Kamloops, which can be dropped off at the Brock Middle School front office until May 31.

Tickets for the raffle baskets are also available to purchase by contacting Jacquelyn Curtis at 250-574-4252 until June 13.

The second concert is in collaboration with the Beyond Brass Jazz Band at the Free Methodist Church, 975 Windbreak St., on June 20. Show time is 7 p.m. and admission is by donation.

Jacquelyn Curtis, president of the band parent committee, told Castanet Kamloops the trip is especially important to students because many were not able to experience field trips with their school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They've never really got to go out and experience this," she said.

"And so being able to have this opportunity to go to these places and partake in these events kind of gives them that worldly experience of what's out there."

Students from the band said that this trip would be a great experience for them to learn, and make memories with their friends.

“It's kind of a good experience for us to get out of our comfort zone and really, like, experience what it's like to be kind of a better band,” said alto saxophone player Eli Robertson.

The band practices together outside of school hours. Curtis said the group has grown close.