Kamloops Immigrant Services readies for second-annual multicultural festival

Photo: Castanet Staff The Kamloops Walk to Embrace Cultural Diversity.

Kamloops Immigrant Services will be celebrating its 43 anniversary with a multicultural celebration for all to enjoy.

According to KIS, the Tapestry Festival will be a family-friendly event that promises to be rich in cultural diversity through music, dance, food and art on Sept. 16 from noon until 5 p.m. at McDonald Park.

“Our organization is dedicated to fostering and promoting diversity, resilience, and inclusion in the community," said France Lamontagne, KIS Executive Director.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating our 43 years of service to newcomers in Kamloops and the Thompson-Nicola Region with the invaluable support of our volunteers, society, and staff members.”

The festival will feature performances from various cultural groups, food, art exhibits and interactive activities for all ages.

Space for vendors and cultural pavilions is still available.

KIS says that interested groups can register online.

“We look forward to continuing to serve our community and empower newcomers to forge a brighter future by attaining their aspirations and ambitions,” said Lamontage.

The festival is part of KIS' celebration of its 43 anniversary, which will also see free yoga sessions hosted at McDonald park over the summer.

This will be the second annual Tapestry Festival after last year's inaugural celebration.

Volunteer opportunities and further information is available at immigrantservices.ca.