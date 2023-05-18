Brocklehurst collision sends motorcyclist to hospital

Contributed

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision Wednesday on Parkcrest Avenue in Brocklehurst.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the area of 14th Street and Parkcrest Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a crash.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a motorcycle collided with a car turning left onto Parkcrest Avenue.

“A man, the motorcyclist, was taken to hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries,” she said.

There is no word yet on any charges.