Last day to buy tickets for Western Canada Theatre's 50/50 fundraiser

Photo: Castanet
The Sagebrush Theatre in downtown Kamloops, one of Western Canada Theatre's venues.
There’s not much time remaining to purchase tickets for Western Canada Theatre’s 50/50 fundraiser.
According to WCT, Thursday is the final day to enter. As of Thursday morning, the jackpot is more than $13,700.
Money raised from the 50/50 cash lottery goes to support WCT’s youth education programs.
One ticket costs $20 and three tickets can be purchased for $25.
Tickets can be purchased online until midnight.
The 50/50 draw will take place on Friday at noon.