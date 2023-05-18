Last day to buy tickets for Western Canada Theatre's 50/50 fundraiser

Photo: Castanet The Sagebrush Theatre in downtown Kamloops, one of Western Canada Theatre's venues.

There’s not much time remaining to purchase tickets for Western Canada Theatre’s 50/50 fundraiser.

According to WCT, Thursday is the final day to enter. As of Thursday morning, the jackpot is more than $13,700.

Money raised from the 50/50 cash lottery goes to support WCT’s youth education programs.

One ticket costs $20 and three tickets can be purchased for $25.

Tickets can be purchased online until midnight.

The 50/50 draw will take place on Friday at noon.