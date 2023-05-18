Amid hot, dry conditions, KFR issues reminder of backyard, beach fire ban

Photo: Pixabay The City of Kamloops and Kamloops Fire Rescue is reminding residents that open flame, including beach fires and backyard fires, are currently banned throughout the city.

Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc said in a statement the risks of having an open flame on a beach or on any property is “very high" in this region and climate.

“As the temperature rises, so does the fire danger rating — which is currently set at high by the Kamloops Fire Centre — and the brush around properties and a beach area can be very combustible,” Uzeloc said.

He said KFR’s goal is to educate residents about open fires and fire safety, adding some residents believe that because they own property, they are able to have a fire in their backyard.

“That is not the case,” Uzeloc said.

“We are not trying to prevent people from having fun. We are trying to keep our residents and properties safe.”

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said when it comes to public spaces including city parks and beaches, no open flame is permitted at this time. This includes beach fires and cooking appliances fuelled by propane, natural gas or charcoal.

For private spaces like backyards and patios, residents are also not allowed to burn wood in an outdoor fire pit, fireplace, pizza oven or chiminea.

However, people are permitted to use propane, natural gas or charcoal briquette appliances to cook food at home.

Outdoor heaters fuelled by propane or natural gas are also allowed in private spaces, provided the appliance is certified by the Canadian Standards Association.

KFR said residents should be sure to only use barbecue grills outdoors, well away from homes, deck railings, eaves and overhanging branches. A grill should never be left unattended.

Residents who notice any fires, or who are in doubt about a fire’s origins, should call 911 to report it to KFR.

According to the City of Kamloops, those caught with illegal open fires can face tickets and fines up to $500 under the city’s fire prevention bylaw.