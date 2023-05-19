SD73 eyes expanding innovative drug prevention program to entire district

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Kamloops-Thompson school district is looking to expand one of its drug prevention programs to include every school in the district.

According to Vessy Mochikas, SD73's assistant superintendent for inclusive education, the PreVenture program is an evidence-based, personality targeted intervention program aimed at preventing substance use among teens.

“It's a research-based program that focuses on risk factors for youth substance misuse and mental health problems as a way to understand why early onset substance use is so high, concurrently at the same time as other mental health concerns, and future addiction,” she said.

The program sees students take a survey that identifies if they have personality traits that make them susceptible to potentially problematic drug and alcohol use.

“If they come out as having characteristic levels of those four personality types — it was sensation seeking, impulsivity, negative thinking and anxiety sensitivity — then they are invited to participate in two 90-minute sessions,” Mochikas said.

Students who are determined to have one of the personality traits have a higher likelihood for risk-taking behaviours, according to Mochikas.

Students learn to become aware of their personality traits and their current coping strategies, and are then taught to develop useful coping skills, set long-term goals and channel their personality traits to achieve their goals.

“So it's a three-hour program delivered to folks identified as having a personality that is more susceptible to substance misuse,” Mochikas said.

“And so then not only does it help prevent those struggles, but it gives them positive coping strategies for everyday stresses for the rest of their lives.”

Mochikas said the program is supported by Interior Health, which provides facilitators and training.

Over the last year, three schools have participated in SD73's PreVenture pilot program. The district will be working with middle and secondary school principals, as well as Interior Health, to expand the program to all SD73 schools.

Mochikas said the district is also looking to begin the program at a younger age.

“There's evidence to say that people that do this program, either use — and use doesn't mean they become addicted — but it delays them using substances or prevents them from using substances,” she said.

“So the earlier we can have students engaged with the program the better.”

Mochikas used the Vernon district as an example when discussing the benefits of the program, saying students are surveyed multiple times after participating in the program.

“In the Vernon district, students were screened in February and then again they were assessed or followed up within May, and then the following November and then the following May," she said.

"So it is not a one and done approach."

The program was developed by clinical psychologist and University of Montreal professor of psychiatry Dr. Patricia Conrod.

According to the PreVenture website, the program is recognized as an evidence-based program by several authoritative agencies, including UNESCO, WHO, UNODC and the U.S. Surgeon General.