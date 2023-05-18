Campfires still allowed throughout Southern Interior, but ban could come soon

Photo: Castanet

Campfires are still allowed throughout most of B.C., including the Thompson-Okanagan, but maybe not for long.

The first burning bans of the season take effect Thursday. Among them are bans on open burning throughout the Kamloops and Southeast fire centres.

The only part of the province under a campfire ban is the Prince George Fire Centre.

Castanet asked Cliff Chapman, the BC Wildfire Service’s director of wildfire operations, why campfires have not yet been banned throughout the Southern Interior given the region’s worsening fire danger rating.

He said a ban could be imposed at any time — potentially even before the Victoria Day long weekend.

“We assess our prohibition activity, especially when we see hazards and weather like we’re seeing right now, we assess it hourly,” he said.

“So that’s not to say that by the weekend we may not shift to putting a campfire ban in across the province, or looking at it next week. But right now, through our assessment, the conditions do not call for that in the south with all the variables we put into it.”

B.C. Forestry Minister Bruce Ralston said he hopes campers are careful with their fires.

“It’s very important that people take the necessary precautions when they’re using a campfire,” he said.

“Most people have common sense, I know, so I don’t really want to lecture, but I think it’s just important that people have a heightened awareness of the fire danger.”

Chapman said the fires currently burning in B.C. were not the result of unattended campfires.

“Right now, we have resource capacity in the province and we’re not seeing campfires starting the fires that we’re dealing with at this point in time,” he said.

“So we’re trying to find that balance between allowing safe, appropriate activity in every other centre except for the northeast.”