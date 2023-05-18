Contents of 'unusual' letters from murder trial jurors will be kept secret, judge says

Photo: Castanet Police parked outside the Acadian Inn on Columbia Street on Sept. 12, 2020, the day Daniel Myles was fatally stabbed nearby.

The contents of two letters sent to a B.C. Supreme Court judge from jurors who found a Kamloops man guilty of manslaughter will likely remain secret for the foreseeable future.

The correspondence was sent to Justice Sheri Donegan, who oversaw the case, after the jury delivered its verdict. The matter has been described as “novel” and “unusual” by one of the defence lawyers involved.

James Sanford, 34, was charged with second-degree murder after he fatally stabbed 33-year-old Daniel Thomas Myles outside the Acadian Inn in September of 2020.

During Sanford’s two-week trial in January, jurors heard Myles sent Sanford a series of threatening text messages and sprayed mace into his home in the months leading up to the incident.

After more than two days of deliberations, the jury found Sanford guilty of the lesser-included offence of manslaughter.

On Wednesday, Donegan said she received the correspondence soon after the jury delivered its verdict.

“In the days following the jury’s verdict in this matter, I received written communications from the jury,” Donegan said, adding she advised counsel of the development and invited them to schedule a hearing on the matter.

Following submissions by lawyers, Donegan agreed to provide redacted copies of the letters to Crown and defence, with any information which might disclose the jurors’ identity removed.

Jay Michi, Sanford’s lawyer, argued Sanford should be able to view the contents with appropriate redactions.

“In making the application I'm mindful of a number of things — first of all, that the jurors take their responsibilities seriously and would not communicate with the court unless they thought something was important to be communicated to the court, he said.

He said lawyers have been “in the dark” about the contents of the letters, as was Sanford.

“He ought to have, at least through his counsel is my submission, the opportunity to know what they are,” Michi said.

Donegan said Sanford would be permitted to review the redacted copies of the correspondence but only in the presence of his lawyers.

"He's not permitted to take any copies or disseminate them in any way, or discuss them with anyone other than his counsel,” she said.

Castanet Kamloops asked Donegan for copies of the letters, but the request was denied.

Sanford remains free on bail and his sentencing is expected to take place in July.