Photo: BC Lions

Smoky skies and deteriorating air quality are forcing the BC Lions to move their training camp indoors Wednesday.

The club announced the temporary move in a post on social media.

Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and northern B.C. rolled into Kamloops overnight.

It’s not the first time wildfire smoke has hampered the Leos while in the Tournament Capital. In 2021, the club cut its training camp short due to smoky skies.