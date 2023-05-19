Kamloops Symphony unveils 2023-24 season schedule

Photo: Allen Douglas Last weekend's Ode to Joy concert.

The Kamloops Symphony has announced its 2023-24 season lineup.

“This Season features local and international artists and celebrates both tradition and innovation in symphonic music,” the Kamloops Symphony said in a press release.

Concerts include music from Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, Prokofiev’s Romeo & Juliet, and even Pink Floyd. The season gets underway in September and runs through next May.

This is also the first year that the Kamloops Symphony will be offering tiered seating, so those sitting in back rows can purchase tickets at a lower price.

Season tickets go on sale on May 26, and single ticket sales will be available in September.

Tickets can be purchased through the Kamloops Live! Box office or by phone at 250-374-5483.

More information can be found at the Kamloops Symphony website.

“We can’t wait for you to join us for this exciting season,” Music Director Dina Gilbert said about the upcoming season in a press release.