Toys 'R' Us returning to Kamloops, moving into former Bed, Bath & Beyond location

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toys "R" Us sign is seen Tuesday, September 19, 2017 in Montreal. Toys "R" Us is opening nine new stores in former Bed Bath & Beyond locations, as well as two new Babies "R" Us stores. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Toys "R" Us is opening nine new stores in former Bed Bath & Beyond locations, as well as two new Babies "R" Us stores, including in Kamloops.

In a news release, Doug Putman of Putman Investments said his company acquired the majority of Bed Bath & Beyond locations across Canada after the retailer shuttered its operations north of the border.

Kamloops is included, with a new Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us opening at Columbia Square, 500 Notre Dame Drive, this summer.

Putman announced earlier this month that he was launching an entirely new home store retailer called Rooms + spaces in 21 former Bed Bath & Beyond and Buybuy Baby locations.

Putman said Wednesday that the new Rooms + spaces locations will also have Toys "R" Us shops inside the stores.

He said the expansion will bring the total number of Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us locations across the country to 107.

Seven of the new stores are in Alberta and B.C., with the rest in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia and are scheduled to open either over the summer or in October.

Toys "R" Us closed its Kamloops location abruptly in January of 2022.