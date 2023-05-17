French bulldog stolen from car downtown found by police

Photo: RCMP

Thanks to tips received by police, a dog that was stolen from inside a vehicle downtown will be returned to its owner.

Mounties received a report that Luna the French bulldog was was taken from inside her owner’s vehicle which had its windows left open on the 1300-block of Columbia Street earlier this month.

A person reported that they thought they had seen her downtown after photos of Luna had been posted on social media.

“Police officers were led to a residence downtown and while they were investigating the tip, Luna came running around the corner towards them,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Officers safely carried the dog away from the residence and made arrangements to have it returned to its owner early next week. We are happy to report that Luna is happy and well.”

Anyone with information related to how Luna was taken or ended up at the residence can contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.