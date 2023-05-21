Top-rated Kamloops pickleball player joins new professional circuit

Photo: Kamloops Pickleball Club Kamloops Pickleball player Casey Rodgers announces her joining Canada's first professional pickleball league.

A top-rated pickleball player from Kamloops is going pro.

Casey Rodgers will be joining the first professional pickleball league in Canada.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the CNPL and competing against some of the best pickleball players across Canada," Rodgers said in a news release.

The CNPL started earlier this year and has multiple teams with different ownership groups, among them the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Kamloops Pickleball Club said Rodgers started playing in the Tournament Capital, where she continues to toil.

Rodgers has been rated second in Canada and won gold at two national championships.

She will be competing at the Kamloops Open from June 9 to June 11 at Riverside Park, taking on nine other CNPL players.

Registration for the tournament can be found at the Kamloops Pickleball Club website.