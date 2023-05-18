City says flooding unlikely, but significant rainfall could change that

Photo: Kristen Holliday Due to the extreme heat in BC, previous flooding predictions could change.

Major flooding is not expected this year due to lower snowpack, but the recent hot weather could change that if a storm next week brings significant rainfall.

Greg Wightman, utility services manager for the City of Kamloops, told Castanet officials are still not anticipating any significant flooding this year.

Wightman said the city receives information from Environment Canada and the B.C. River Forecast Center every day to ensure data is accurate.

“There's certainly a lower snowpack this year than recent years, so that means less likelihood of flooding,” he said.

But Wightman said the hot weather in recent days could be cause for some concern.

“The real concern right now is, if following this heat — when the high pressure ridge begins to break apart — if there were to be significant thunderstorms that would follow that, that would be problematic,” he said.

Wightman said recent improvements along Rivers Trail should ensure Riverside Park stays dry.

“[A dike] raised the elevation of protection in Riverside Park to protect our critical sewer infrastructure that's in that park. So we should be in better shape than years past just based on that,” he said.

He said there is a possibility that some flooding could be seen on the backside of McArthur Island and on the pathway below the train bridge behind Sandman Centre.

“We're not anticipating any major flooding at this point, but continuing to monitor forecasts,” Wightman said.