Suspect sought in iPhone theft from downtown business

Photo: RCMP Police say this person is a suspect in a theft investigation following an incident on the 900-block of Columbia Street downtown.

Police are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a suspect in an ongoing theft investigation.

At approximately 3 p.m. on April 24, Mounties responded to a report of a theft involving an iPhone 13 Pro from a business on the 900-block of Columbia Street.

“Please take a moment to look at the suspect image and see if it’s someone you recognize,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

The suspect is described as a white man in his last 20s or 30s with facial hair. He was wearing a black cap, a green hoodie, dark pants and green or beige shoes.

Anyone with information related to the investigation can contact police at 250-828-3000.