Smoke over Kamloops from fires in Alberta, northern B.C., BCWS says

Photo: Mya Toews Kamloops residents woke up to a thick haze of smoke over the city, drifting southwards from fires in Alberta and B.C.

The haze of smoke blanketing Kamloops on Wednesday morning has drifted southwards from several raging wildfires in Alberta and northern B.C., according to the BC Wildfire Service.

According to the Government of Alberta wildfire status dashboard, there are 92 wildfires burning in the province, 27 of which are out of control.

Four wildfires of note are burning near Fort St. John, with another 43,270 hectare wildfire located northwards, in Donnie Creek.

Aydan Coray, fire information officer, confirmed Kamloops’ smoky skies are due to these blazes.

“Nothing major from from our fire centre here, but that's flowing in from northern Alberta and northern B.C.,” Coray said.

Coray said the smoke forecast indicates the skies may clear over the next couple of days.

On Wednesday morning, Environment Canada rated Kamloops air quality as having moderate risk.

This means the at-risk population, including seniors, pregnant people, and those with existing health conditions should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activity if they are experiencing symptoms.

There is no need for the general population to modify usual outdoor activities, unless symptoms like coughing and throat irritation develop.