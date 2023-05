Police are looking for information after a fire burned part of a fence and some vegetation late Tuesday night on West Victoria Street.

Emergency crews were called to the 100-block of West Victoria Street just after 10:30 p.m. for a report of a fire.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Kamloops Fire Rescue crews quickly doused the fire.

Evelyn said anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call police at 250-828-3000.