TNRD directors strike new committee to determine scope of boundary study

Photo: Kristen Holliday

A select committee of 14 Thompson-Nicola Regional District directors has been assembled to start the first few steps on a path towards an official study of the regional district’s boundaries.

The board of directors voted to approve appointments to the TNRD Boundary and Governance Review Committee during a meeting on May 4.

Deanna Campbell, general manager of corporate and legislative services, told directors this committee won’t be embarking on the boundary study itself. However, the appointees will determine the scope of the study, which will be carried out by an independent local government consultant.

“The committee is not going to be getting into the details or examining what the boundaries might look like or what parts of the region might be separated out,” Campbell cautioned.

“The ministry [Ministry of Municipal Affairs] has been very, very clear that that's not the role of elected officials or this committee, that that will be determined by the results of the study, so we go in with an open mind.”

Campbell said the committee will determine what the board wants the government consultant to look at.

She noted the ministry currently has concerns, as they aren’t feeling like the scope of the study has been clearly identified.

“Are we looking at just internal boundaries of the TNRD? Or are we also going to look at external boundaries? Do we want to look at voting entitlements? So it's just those broad subjects that this committee will provide input on to basically inform the scope of the study,” Campbell said.

Out of the 14 directors who put their names forward for committee membership, six are electoral area directors and eight represent member municipalities — including four City of Kamloops councillors.

Directors Lee Onslow, Michael Grenier, David Laird, Tricia Thorpe, Doug Haughton and Lee Morris will represent electoral areas on the boundary review committee.

Other appointees include Merlin Blackwell, Clearwater mayor, Ward Smith, Barriere mayor, Robin Smith, mayor for the District of Logan Lake, and Barbara Roden, TNRD board chair and Ashcroft mayor.

Dale Bass, Kelly Hall, Bill Sarai will sit on the committee along with Mike O’Reilly, who initially brought forward the idea of studying regional district boundaries.

While O’Reilly initially suggested no more than 12 people sit on the committee, the board decided to approve all 14 appointments.

“It's always nice to have the the volunteers and the commitment coming from our board members,” Laird said.

The committee is expected to hold its first meeting in September 2023.

In a report to the board, staff noted a budget of $50,000 has been set aside to complete work associated with the TNRD Boundary and Governance Study.

The study is estimated to take at least a couple of years.