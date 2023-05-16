City of Kamloops cancels state of local emergency as erosion protection complete

Photo: City of Kamloops The City of Kamloops has cancelled a state of local emergency issued for Noble Creek as urgent erosion protection work around a Westsyde irrigation system intake has been completed.

The state of emergency was first issued on Friday.

According to the city, the order allowed crews to undergo urgent work to protect the Noble Creek Irrigation System intake in Westsyde, noting erosion along the river banks had worsened after thawing of deep frost.

“The city has completed the urgent erosion protection work required to address immediate erosion concerns,” said a statement published on Tuesday.

“As such, the state of local emergency that was declared on May 12 has now been cancelled.”