Heat wave makes for troubling fire conditions, but BCWS says it's ready

The heatwave baking B.C. could potentially create extreme fire conditions, but the minister of forests says the province is prepared.

Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston and BC Wildfire Service director Cliff Chapman spoke to reporters Tuesday at the Kamloops Wildfire Centre. Chapman a grim warning about the potential for a difficult fire season.

He said 50,000 hectares of the province have been scorched so far this year, up significantly from the 10-year average of 11,000 hectares by this time.

Chapman also said Environment Canada has forecasted that the temperature in the coming months will be above the normal seasonal weather.

Ralston touted recent changes made within BCWS, which beefed up staffing and made it a year-round agency.

“Managing emergency and natural hazards is a 365 day operation. That's why we've made those large investments — the largest in the history of the BC Wildfire Service — and doubled annual funding for wildfire prevention programs,” he said.

“The new Ministry of Emergency Services and Climate Resilience is the government's direct response to what we anticipate due to climate change — more intense fires and longer fire seasons.”

BCWS has hired 330 new recruits this year, up from 200 in a typical year.

Ralston said Victoria is committed to the fire fight should BCWS need additional resources.

“If further resources are needed, whether it's airplanes or initial attack crews or any of the other groups that are necessary to successfully fight fires, they will be available,” he said.

Chapman said BCWS is expecting challenging conditions in the coming days.

“[With] fuel conditions being what they are and the weather being what it is, it is going to be challenging suppression efforts across the province for us,” he said.

He said the heat wave is expected to break early next week, which could mean strong winds and dry lightning.

“We are now in a position though with our drying across the province and our fuels being so receptive to ignition and fire spread, that the June rains are the biggest variable for us as we head into the core fire season," he said.

"But obviously, as we sit here, right now we are in the core fire season."

Ralston said despite the early fire season and dry weather, the BCWS is prepared for the possibly extreme conditions.

“The advanced preparation has started and ordinarily the fire season is a little bit further down the road," he said.

"But fortunately we've started early with the new budget, and the new recruits — and the service is ready."