Environment Canada ends severe thunderstorm warning issued earlier for Nicola

Photo: Alertable.ca This map shows the area covered by a severe thunderstorm warning issued by Environment Canada on Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE: 5:13 p.m.

Environment Canada has ended a severe thunderstorm warning issued earlier Tuesday afternoon for the Nicola region.

ORIGINAL: 4:34 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Nicola region, with meteorologists warning the storm could produce nickel to ping pong ball-sized hail along with heavy rain.

Environment Canada issued the severe thunderstorm warning just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, noting the storm is located about 10 kilometres northwest of Tulameen, and is moving southwest.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops,” the weather service said in a statement.

“Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.”