Some roads, playground reopened as water levels drop in Cache Creek

Photo: Kristen Holliday The Bonaparte River rushing through the Village of Cache Creek on Wednesday, May 10.

Some roads and a playground have reopened in Cache Creek, a day after the village welcomed back some residents who were forced to evacuate last week due to the threat of flooding in the Bonaparte River.

In a statement, the village said Stage Road and Quartz Road have reopened to the public, noting Quartz Road is still closed near the fire hall, between Stage Road and Highway 1.

The community park is still closed, but the playground has reopened at the front entrance of the park.

On Monday afternoon, the village lifted an evacuation order on several properties along the Bonaparte River and Cache Creek. A trailer park located at 701 Trans Canada Highway is still under evacuation order until professional engineers can assess a nearby dike.

Residents returning home were reminded that their properties are still under evacuation alert, meaning if river levels change, they should be prepared to evacuate again.

The village noted the river is still running high and fast, and people should keep their distance from its banks. A flood watch remains in effect for Cache Creek and the Bonaparte River.

The community is still under a precautionary boil water advisory due to a leak discovered in one of the village’s water mains on Saturday.