UPDATE 9 p.m.

The highway has now reopened in both directions.

ORIGINAL 3:50 p.m.

A crash on Highway 5 north of Kamloops has traffic stopped in both directions, according to DriveBC.

The incident reportedly occurred in Louis Creek near Shook Road, south of Barriere.

DriveBC is reminded drivers to drive with caution and to expect delays.

