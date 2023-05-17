First Nations entrepreneur speaks at Indigenous student leadership summit in Kamloops

Photo: Josh Dawson

Indigenous student leaders from 11 different school district gathered at Thompson Rivers University for the inaugural Indigenous Student Leadership Summit.

The summit hosted representatives from school districts across the province to expose representatives to peers from other districts and Indigenous student perspectives.

The event began on Tuesday with breakfast and a march before keynote Greg Hopf delivering a speech to those in attendance.

“I was asked to share my story because it's a story of resilience,” Hopf said during his speech.

During his speech, Hopf told the summit of his experiences with racism as a junior and university-level hockey player, and the influence of his mother’s survival of the residential school program on his life.

“It's not a lot of fun telling that story, but I tell it because it teaches — I tell it because it educates,” Hopf said.

Hopf and business partner Kukpi7 Frank Antoine are owners of Indigenous tourism company Moccasin Trails, an award winning tourism company rooted in sharing Indigenous cultures.

Hopf previously created the Aboriginal Sport Circle of the Northwest Territories, providing sports programming in 33 Indigenous communities.

Over the course of the summit, the students were organized into groups to discuss topics ranging from anti-indigenous racism, Indigenous culture in schools and Indigenous student health and wellbeing.

A spokesperson from each group will present a chosen recommended action to address the issue and define what success might look like.

The goal of the event is to expose students to different perspectives and allow them the opportunity to share their ideas with change makers in their education system.

Representatives came from SD73 Kamloops-Thompson, SD53 Okanagan Similkameen, SD19 Revelstoke, SD67 Okanagan Skaha, SD22 Vernon, SD23 Central Okanagan, SD74 Gold Trail, SD58 Nicola-Similkameen, SD83 North Okanagan Shuswap, SD8 Kootenay Lake, and SD93 Console Scolair Francophone to participate in the event.