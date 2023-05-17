SD73 eyes big changes in North Kamloops that would make Brocklehurst a high school

Photo: SD73

SD73 officials are eyeing big changes in North Kamloops, including a reconfiguration that would see Brocklehurst middle school turned back into a high school.

Consultations are underway between the district and groups that would be impacted by the shakeup — including parents and school staff — and trustees are expected to vote on the changes next month.

District staff have engaged in 26 group consultations with parent advisory councils, staff from elementary schools in Brocklehurst and the North Shore, the Aboriginal Education Council, and Twin Rivers Education Centre parents.

“It's the ninth largest middle school in the province. It's continuing to grow and the staff and parents, over repeated consultations, said in fact this is an issue,” SD73 Supt. Rhonda Nixon told Castanet Kamloops.

“Once that occurred, we had to make some decisions about how are we going to rectify that issue and the only way to do it is to do a grade reconfiguration where we actually return grade sevens to elementary schools.”

The proposed grade reconfiguration would see Brocklehurst middle school become a grade 8 to 12 high school. The school was a high school until 2010, when it was changed to a middle school as part of a previous SD73 restructuring.

Additionally, NorKam senior secondary would also become a grade 8 to 12 school and AE Perry elementary, Arthur Hatton elementary, Bert Edwards Science and Technology School, Kay Bingham elementary, Parkcrest elementary and Rayleigh elementary would each function as K-7 schools.

The grade reconfiguration would require catchment changes to all affected schools.

The proposed reconfiguration and catchment changes would occur in September 2024.

“The good news is that makes the elementary schools and the North Shore parallel to the south shore so that we have K to seven across our district,” Nixon said.

The proposed reconfiguration would require catchment shuffling across the North Shore.

“We always aim for the greatest stability possible, but there's a way of looking at it to think we're going to rectify things for the future,” said Nixon.

“It's just a matter that in the short term, nobody's moving into a school that maybe they wouldn't have been moving into before. So that's why we're consulting making sure people have their say.”

After Parkcrest elementary was lost to fire in 2019, the school's students have been housed at George Hilliard.

Once the Parkcrest rebuild is complete and students are able to move into the new school, more space for additional students will be available at George Hilliard, according to Nixon.

“We have consulted in two options on behalf of the board," she said. "One is that it returns to K to seven school and the other is that TREC move into it now.”

TREC includes three alternative programs, including alternative education, Bridges and Four Directions.

Nixon said that by using the soon to be available space at George Hilliard, overcapacity issues across the North Shore would mostly be rectified if the space became a K to seven school.

“We would have had two or three schools in that situation of being well over 100 per cent and needing portables had we not had George Hilliard — so that's what saved us,” she said.

Arthur Hatton elementary would still require a portable despite the proposed changes.

Nixon said the board has completed its first round of consultations and is just beginning a second round.

“I have to say I've appreciated how invested the parents have been and also the staff and they really are giving us great suggestions,” she said.

“I believe by the time June comes around, we should be able to suggest to the board the right way to go and they'll be happy to to make those motions — so that's the goal.”

Trustees are expected to vote on the shakeup on June 19.