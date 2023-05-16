Kamloops Fire Rescue sends team north to help fire-threatened Fort St. John

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Firefighters from Kamloops Fire Rescue have travelled to Fort St. John to help battle wildfires threatening the city.

In a social media post, KFR said a captain and three firefighters drove a bush truck north last week, with more personnel travelling this week to relieve the original team.

“KFR has joined forces with fire departments from across B.C. to do what we can to help out in Fort St John,” the post said.

KFR noted while sending crews and equipment does deplete resources in Kamloops, there are several benefits aside from taking the opportunity to help out fellow British Columbians.

“Mutual aid can work both ways,” the post said. “We never know when it will be us calling for assistance from other communities.”

In 2021, when numerous wildfires were burning out of control in the Kamloops area, fire trucks and crews from communities across the province were a common sight in the city.

KFR said the work also gives crews “invaluable” experience fighting large-scale fires.

“They will bring that knowledge and experience home to ensure all our firefighters continue to improve our abilities,” the agency said.

Evacuation alerts have been issued in Fort St. John and nearby districts due to two major blazes near the city and two more to the north and west.

The BC Wildfire Service said heavy smoke hampered firefighting efforts on Monday, but crews are hoping calmer winds Tuesday will assist firefighters as they assess the situation and continue to battle the fires.