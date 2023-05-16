Nursing shortage forces overnight closure of Clearwater emergency room

Photo: Interior Health

The emergency room at the hospital in Clearwater was closed for seven hours overnight due to a shortage of nurses.

The emergency department at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital closed at 11 p.m. on Monday and reopened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Interior Health.

The agency sent out a news release early Tuesday morning announcing the closure and blaming it on limited nursing availability.

Anyone in Clearwater in need of emergency care was urged to visit Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops or dial 911.