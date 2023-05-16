KFR urges caution with debris, swift currents on local waterways

Photo: Castanet

Boaters looking to take to the rivers of Kamloops to get a break from the heat are urged to do so safely, with high water bringing strong currents and lots of debris.

Capt. Jamie Chase from Kamloops Fire Rescue said boaters on area rivers should take extra caution while the water is high. The combination of strong currents and debris can be hazardous even for experienced boaters.

“Even if someone is quite familiar with the river, as the river has come up, the sandbars will have shifted in some places so they won't be exactly where they were,” Chase said.

“We occasionally get boat accidents where someone is basically running aground at speed and has been thrown forward — their boat and themselves. And then even if it's at low speed, they can potentially get themselves stuck somewhere.”

Chase also warned boaters to be cautious of debris that is very common this time of year, when sticks and logs are carried downstream.

According to Chase, the water in the rivers right now is also very cold, which could pose an added hazard for swimmers. He urged swimmers to wear lifejackets because of the chilly water temperatures.

“There's a reflex that a lot of people aren't aware of, the gasp reflex that when your body is immersed in cold water that you instinctively take a deep breath," he said.

"If your mouth happens to be below the surface when that happens that can cause people to aspirate water."

Chase said high water could prompt city officials to close the rivers to boaters, but a decision on that has not yet been made.

“What quite often happens is that when the boat can't get under the bridge safely, or under any of the bridges, then they will close all of the boat launches. Because if that happens and someone gets pushed up against the bridge and is not able to get under it, then it would be a big problem,” he said.

“It could potentially, it would be in consultation with us and the RCMP and the city, whether or not the launches will be closed. That would be an operational decision.”

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has also issued a warning about the high water, urging people to avoid recreational activities like swimming and boating. They said to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and unstable river banks.