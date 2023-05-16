Series of suspicious overnight blazes doused by Kamloops firefighters

Photo: Castanet

Police and firefighters are investigating following a series of dumpster fires overnight in downtown Kamloops.

Emergency crews were called out to multiple fires in the early-morning hours Tuesday.

Castanet Kamloops has asked police and Kamloops Fire Rescue for more information about the fires. RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said she expects to provide additional information later Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated when more becomes known.

