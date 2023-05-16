Arson suspected after rash of suspicious fires overnight, police say

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 1:06 p.m.

A half-dozen suspicious blazes overnight have police and Kamloops Fire Rescue crews joining forces to search for a firebug.

According to Mounties, the first suspicious fire was reported at about 10:45 p.m. in a dumpster in the alleyway behind the 400-block of Lansdowne Street.

“An hour later, four more were reported and extinguished in alleyways behind Victoria Street,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Police were then called to the 700-block of Sydney Avenue in North Kamloops just before 8 a.m. for a report of a man lighting grass on fire.

“The timing and proximity of multiple dumpster fires last night is definitely suspicious and is not believed to be an individual or random event,” Evelyn said.

“Along with our frontline officers, the general investigations support team is also assisting fire investigators in attempting to identify a suspect and address this very serious safety concern.”

The incidents come on the heels of other suspicious fires in the city. Four vehicles were set ablaze on Saturday in the Aberdeen area and two suspicious fires late last month in the Selkirk Avenue are still under investigation.

In April, police said they were looking for a suspect following a number of suspicious fires.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Duty Chief Scott Karpiak said one of the fires set Monday night was very close to a building.

“We always encourage businesses to lock their dumpsters and to move them away from their building as much as they possibly can,” he said.

“We realize space is at a premium but believe that creating some distance between a dumpster and a building can be effective in helping to prevent fire spread through radiant heat or direct flame impingement.”

Evelyn asked residents and business owners downtown to check their video surveillance footage for anything suspicious on Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ORIGINAL STORY: 8:51 a.m.

Police and firefighters are investigating following a series of dumpster fires overnight in downtown Kamloops.

Emergency crews were called out to multiple fires in the early-morning hours Tuesday.

Castanet Kamloops has asked police and Kamloops Fire Rescue for more information about the fires. RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said she expects to provide additional information later Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated when more becomes known.

Do you have photos or video? Email them to [email protected]