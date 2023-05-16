Community wants to see 'flexible' spaces in new Pineview school, trustees told

Photo: Station One Architects Plans for a proposed elementary school in Pineview Valley include a two-storey school and a sports field.

"Flexible, adaptable spaces" will likely be worked in to plans for a new elementary school being built in Pineview Valley following a meeting with community members, the SD73 board was told Monday night.

The Pineview Valley Community Engagement Committee meeting, held on April 27, saw committee members discussing the project’s preliminary budget, design and site plans.

The designers of the capital project, Station One Architects, shared examples of their work from other B.C. school districts, highlighting design changes from the traditional school model that they plan to implement at Pineview Elementary.

These changes would include more glass, pods of classrooms with common areas in between to generate more opportunities for collaboration and break out rooms for groups and meetings.

Feedback from the committee about the plans included discussions of the importance of having multi-purpose and outside spaces to be used by students and teachers, such as an indoor kitchen space that would open up onto the school’s lawn and the adjacent Python Lake.

"Flexible, adaptable spaces was brought up as a consistent theme and we will be having to balance that versus some of the other requests that are dear to us," said Director of Facilities, Art McDonald, during the school district’s regular public board meeting on Monday.

Committee members also discussed how to design outdoor spaces to be used for Indigenous ceremonies, smudging and gatherings, with mentions of using a covered outdoor space for these purposes.

Discussions of how to use the Neighbourhood Learning Centre covered using the space as an Aboriginal Education room, a child care centre for before and after school care, or to expand the gym.

“To my surprise, there wasn't a huge request for early years childcare. There was more support for things like the extended gym for after hours,” said McDonald.

Feedback from the committee also covered using vertical white boards outside of cubbies in classrooms to promote student and staff collaboration, bright open spaces and windows, as wells leveraging the nearby ecology to be used for educational outcomes.

“Storage, which is always an issue with every one of our schools, came up, and so that's where we need to look at — how do we balance things like operable walls where you can't have storage versus the need for storage,” said McDonald.

The committee will be meeting again on June 7 after Station One Architects review the plans for the school.

“We pay our architects and our consultants a pretty good fee and we rely on their expertise in terms of how to design schools how to meet code, how to meet ministerial standards, so we rely on them,” said McDonald.

Budget details for the $65 million school include $28 million for the building cost, $13 million for site work and $3.6 million for a Neighbourhood Learning Center.

Additional costs include $7.5 for offsite services, including city requirements and an extension to Copperhead Drive, $6.5 million for soft costs, such as design fees, permits, equipment, insurance and taxes, and $6 million for risk reserve items, such as market conditions, offsite requirements, contaminated soil abatement and scheduling delays.

The committee was officially established on April 17 to provide input to the district, review early designs of the school and provide input into the educational value of design features. It is comprised of community members, district and school staff, parents and community partners.

The Ministry of Education and Child Care announced $65.3 million for the new 485-seat elementary school project on Feb. 22.

The school site will be southeast of Pineview Valley along Copperhead Drive.

The project is expected to begin construction in spring of next year and the school is slated to be completed by September of 2026.