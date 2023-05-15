Man facing gun charges after Sunday night arrest in Sun Rivers forced neighbours from homes

Photo: Glacier Media

A man is facing six firearms charges following a high-profile arrest Sunday night in Sun Rivers that saw some residents forced to evacuate their homes.

Police said they were called to a report of a vehicle fire on Centennial Drive just before 7:30 p.m., and their investigation led to a suspect at an address on Talasa Way in Sun Rivers.

“Due to the reported presence of firearms and other details of the investigation, the southeast district emergency response team attended," RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

"The apartment was contained, and surrounding units were evacuated."

Evelyn said the suspect exited his residence and was taken into custody.

The man is being held for court. The investigation for other offences, such as the vehicle fire, is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.