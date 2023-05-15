High streamflow advisory issued for South Thompson River

Photo: Castanet The Bonaparte River flowing high through Cache Creek last week.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the South Thompson River system between Kamloops and Chase, as well as the Shuswap region.

The new watches were included in a bulletin released by the agency on Monday afternoon.

A flood watch remains in effect for the Lower Thompson, including Cache Creek, the Deadman River, Criss Creek and the Bonaparte River.

The new advisories issued Monday are for the South Thompson River and its tributaries near Chase and Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, as well as the Shuswap region including tributaries around Splatsin, Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Enderby.

A high streamflow advisory remains in effect for the North Thompson River between Blue River and Barriere, as well as the Nicola River near Merritt.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre’s bulletin said accelerated snowmelt is leading to the rising water, attributable to the heat wave currently baking B.C.

“Most rivers are anticipated to reach two-year to five-year flow levels — e.g. typical annual maximum flows — over the next few days, with rises to higher flows possible in areas later in the week,” the bulletin reads.

“Due to the prolonged hot weather, rapid snowmelt and rising flows is anticipated throughout the coming week.”

The agency is warning people to stay clear of riverbanks and avoid boating, swimming or hiking near rivers or streams.