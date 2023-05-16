Judge dismisses Kamloops man's denials as 'self-serving,' finds him guilty in 2021 rape

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man cried in court on Monday after a judge found him guilty of sexual assault stemming from a rape at a house party two years ago.

The 36-year-old man cannot be named under a publication ban put in place to protect the identity of his victim.

Court heard the man and the victim met at a barbecue at a mutual friend’s house on May 22, 2021. They had both been drinking and decided to stay the night.

The victim said she rebuffed the man’s advances multiple times but agreed to cuddle with him on a couch. She woke up to find him raping her.

The man testified in his own defence and denied any sexual assault. He said they had consensual sex.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Baljinder Kaur Girn said she found the woman to be “attentive, careful and responsive” as a witness, and she found the man to be “self-serving.”

“I find that his explanations are simply not believable and make no sense,” she said.

The man, a former restaurant manager, was acquitted on an unrelated rape allegation following a trial last year.

He has two additional unrelated sexual assault charges still outstanding.

He cried in the courtroom and sobbed while embracing a supporter outside court following the guilty verdict.

Lawyers will return to court on June 5 to set a date for sentencing.

The man remains free on bail.