City, RCMP to auction off dozens of unclaimed bikes, other items

Photo: Team Auctions This Specialized mountain bike is one of dozens of bicycles slated to go to auction later this month. The city and the Kamloops RCMP detachment are getting rid of unclaimed and lost items.

An online auction later this month will offer up lost and unclaimed items acquired by the RCMP and City of Kamloops — including hockey sticks, an electric guitar and dozens of bikes.

A wide range of new and used items is up for grabs, including electronics, tools, sports equipment, vehicles and bicycles. Items can be viewed online or in person at Valleyview arena, between May 23 and May 27 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Bidding will take place on the auction website and will open at 9 a.m. on May 25, closing at 9 a.m. on May 28. Registration is required for bidding.

Residents looking for lost or stolen items are welcome to attend the in person viewing and search the auction website.

Identified items should be reported to the city’s planning and procurement division at [email protected] and Team Auctions at [email protected] The message should include the claimant’s full name, phone number, description of item, and the item’s auction number.

Any claimed items will be removed from the auction, and claimants will be contacted.

“Last year, at our first inaugural city auction, we had over 300 registered bidders, sold off the vast majority of available assets and even sparked a connection leading to the donation of an auction item to the Royal Inland Hospital to construct a gaming station for pediatric patients,” Ray Sison, the city's purchasing and inventory manager, said in a press release.

“The event was a success for the entire community."