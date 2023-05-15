Kamloops lawyer facing first-degree murder charge plans to seek bail

Photo: Castanet Police were on scene last spring at a home on Columbia Street owned by Butch Bagabuyo, a Kamloops lawyer facing one count of interfering with human remains and one count of first-degree murder.

A Kamloops lawyer charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Thompson Rivers University instructor will seek bail, his lawyer said Monday.

Butch Bagabuyo was arrested and charged late last week in the death of Mohd Abdullah.

Abdullah was reported missing on March 11, 2022. His body was found six days later inside a rental van parked on a cul de sac in Dufferin.

Bagabuyo was arrested around the same time and charged with one count of offering an indignity to human remains. According to court documents, he is accused of placing Abdullah’s body “in a plastic bin.” Further details of the allegations against him are protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

Bagabuyo was released on $10,000 bail last March and had been living under strict conditions in a house in Brocklehurst. He was arrested on Friday and has been in custody since.

During a brief court appearance on Monday, Bagabuyo’s lawyer Glen Orris said he plans to seek bail again.

“The onus is on Mr. Bagabuyo and myself to arrange for a bail hearing in B.C. Supreme Court,” he said. “We’ll make those arrangements as soon as possible.”

Bagabuyo is scheduled to stand trial in July on the indignity charge. It is not known whether that trial will proceed on its own or whether the allegation will be prosecuted alongside the murder charge.

Abdullah, who also worked as a pilates and yoga instructor in the city, was remembered by TRU colleagues as being a quiet and kind man.

Last year, then-Kamloops RCMP Supt. Syd Lecky said the probe of Abdullah’s slaying was complex and an “unprecedented” investigation for local police. He said the RCMP’s provincial office hired and paid for a judicial referee to assist with the work.

Bagabuyo is slated to return to Kamloops provincial court on June 5.