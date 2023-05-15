Evacuation orders lifted for some Cache Creek residents

Photo: Castanet Flood damage in Cache Creek as seen last week.

UPDATE: 2:25 p.m.

Sunshine and declining levels of the Bonaparte River mean that some Cache Creek residents can return to their homes.

Approximately 150 residents who have had to evacuated their homes will be able to return after the Village of Cache Creek’s emergency operation centre rescinds an evacuation order 3 p.m. today.

Half of the residents who are currently evacuated will have their evacuation orders downgraded to evacuation alerts,

The following addresses are no longer under evacuation order: 944 Old Cariboo Rd., 956 Old Cariboo Rd., 1253 Old Cariboo Rd. (all units), 1321 Old Cariboo Rd. (all units), 1055 Old Cariboo Rd. (all units except No. 14), 1222 Nugget Rd., 1228 Nugget Rd., 1234 Nugget Rd., 1246 Nugget Rd., 1258 Nugget Rd., 1260 Nugget Rd., 1272 Nugget Rd., 1274 Nugget Rd., 811 Collins Rd., 825 Collins Rd., 828 Collins Rd., 840 Collins Rd., 842 Collins Rd., 872 Collins Rd., 886 Collins Rd., 888 Collins Rd., 890 Collins Rd., 896 Collins Rd., 904 Collins Rd. and 908 Collins Rd.

“The river is still running high and fast and conditions could change quickly if we get a large rain event,” said Wendy Coomber, information officer for the Village of Cache Creek’s emergency operations centre, said in a news release.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11:59 a.m.

The Bonaparte River continues to inch lower in Cache Creek, but there is no word yet on when hundreds of evacuees might be allowed to return to their homes.

“The water is declining slowly,” Wendy Coomber, information officer for the Village of Cache Creek’s emergency operations centre, told Castanet Kamloops on Monday.

“The nice sunny weather is hopefully helping it evaporate a little bit quicker. It's headed in the right direction.”

Approximately 300 Cache Creek residents who live near the Bonaparte River have been under evacuation order since Tuesday. Coomber said those orders will be lifted “as soon as possible,” but it all depends on the river.

“As soon as we know that it’s safe for them to come back,” she said.

The Ministry of Transportation has begun work to repair the Highway 97. Highway traffic through Cache Creek is getting through on a single-lane alternating basis.

Coomber said the B.C. River Forecast Centre has told village officials that significant rainfall could cause waters to rise again.

“They said that could change this whole scenario drastically,” she said.

“But we’re not seeing any rain in the near future, so hopefully we’ll have the next few days nice and sunny and very hot.”