Bonaparte River 'headed in the right direction,' but evacuation orders remain

Photo: Castanet Flood damage in Cache Creek as seen last week.

The Bonaparte River continues to inch lower in Cache Creek, but there is no word yet on when hundreds of evacuees might be allowed to return to their homes.

“The water is declining slowly,” Wendy Coomber, information officer for the Village of Cache Creek’s emergency operations centre, told Castanet Kamloops on Monday.

“The nice sunny weather is hopefully helping it evaporate a little bit quicker. It's headed in the right direction.”

Approximately 300 Cache Creek residents who live near the Bonaparte River have been under evacuation order since Tuesday. Coomber said those orders will be lifted “as soon as possible,” but it all depends on the river.

“As soon as we know that it’s safe for them to come back,” she said.

The Ministry of Transportation has begun work to repair the Highway 97. Highway traffic through Cache Creek is getting through on a single-lane alternating basis.

Coomber said the B.C. River Forecast Centre has told village officials that significant rainfall could cause waters to rise again.

“They said that could change this whole scenario drastically,” she said.

“But we’re not seeing any rain in the near future, so hopefully we’ll have the next few days nice and sunny and very hot.”