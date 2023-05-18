Downtown Kamloops and the NSBIA host pub crawl with free shuttles

Photo: Castanet Bright Eye Brewing on Tranquille Road is one of the stops on a pub crawl planned for next Friday, put on by Downtown Kamloops and the NSBIA.

Downtown Kamloops and the North Shore Business Improvement Association are hosting a pub crawl next week that will include establishments on both sides of the river.

The crawl will take place on May 26 from noon until 5 p.m., and a free shuttle will be provided every 30 minutes at each pub.

Attendees are allowed to begin at any of the pubs included, but will be responsible for getting to the first pub themselves.

Stops include Bright Eye Brewing, Yew Street Food Hall, Red Beard Cafe, Alchemy Brewing, Red Collar Brewing and the Noble Pig.