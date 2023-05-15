Police probe string of suspicious fires in which vehicles set ablaze

Photo: Castanet

Police say they are investigating a string of suspicious fires over the weekend in which vehicles were set ablaze.

According to Mounties, the fires were set early Saturday morning in the 400-block of Laurier Drive in Aberdeen and along the 2600-block go Highway 5A.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said one vehicle was set on fire on Laurier Drive and “several others” were doused in gasoline. She said three vehicles were set ablaze on Highway 5A, and the fire also damaged a fence and a house.

“Due to the timing and proximity of the fires, police believe they are related,” she said in a news release.

Evelyn said two people dressed in black were seen in the Laurier Drive area around the time the fire was set. She said they are believed to be associated with a light-coloured Honda CRV or SUV.

“Neighbourhood canvasses have been conducted and will continue to be,” she said.

“Anyone in the area who may have dash cam footage, security video or information that may be relevant to this investigation and has not yet spoken with police is asked to please contact the detachment.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.