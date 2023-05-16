Riverside Park upgrades show city's new 'proactive' stance on inclusivity

Photo: Jeff Putnam/City of Kamloops

This weekend will mark the grand opening of the new-and-improved Riverside Park, which now has additional accessible features that foster inclusivity.

The park upgrades include the city's first fully accessible playground, which includes several new structures and a safe impact surface.

The spray park has also made multiple upgrades that makes it more accessible. Along with a widened boardwalk path, a mobility beach mat will also be installed soon so people in wheelchairs can easily access the beach.

A new washroom was also added to the park, which is universal and open year-round.

“It's inclusive in the sense that it really doesn't matter if someone has a developmental disability or a physical disability or sensory sensitivity, they'll be able to interact with the playground equipment,” Jeff Putnam, parks and civic facilities manager for the City of Kamloops, told Castanet.

Putnam said the new additions were made in conjunction with recent revisions to the Accessible B.C. Act. He said Kamloops has been catching up in terms of accessibility, as many facilities were built decades ago and were not made to include people with disabilities.

“In the past we've been reactive to making the changes, but now we've switched to where we are much more proactive and aware,” Putnam said.

“We’re always trying to improve, but I can tell you with confidence going forward that all new parks and facility spaces are going to be as inclusive as we can make them.”

Linda Stride, recreation, health and wellness supervisor at the City of Kamloops, said city hall is currently updating its accessibility and inclusion plan with hopes to have it complete by the fall.

She also added that the city recently hired an equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator, demonstrating a commitment to being a more accessible, inclusive and diverse community.

Putnam said he knows parents with disabilities who often find it difficult to navigate city facilities and parks with their children, and the new park allows them to interact with their children instead of feeling separated.

Stride said she thinks the Riverside Park upgrades will foster inclusivity.

"[The park] really creates this opportunity where we can all play in the same space," she said.

"It's important that everybody, every citizen in our community, has an opportunity to recreate in our community — so it's important that all of our spaces provide access to all of our citizens."