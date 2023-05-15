Enter to win a night out on the NorthPaws, including tickets, burgers and drinks

Photo: Castanet

The Kamloops NorthPaws are giving Castanet readers the chance to win a free night at the ballpark for the club’s 2023 home opener.

The prize pack includes four tickets to see the ‘Paws take on the Portland Pickles on June 6 at Norbrock Stadium.

Also included are four burgers or hot dogs and four non-alcoholic drinks.

For more information or to enter the contest, click here.

The NorthPaws open their sophomore West Coast League season on the road on June 2, taking on the HarbourCats in Victoria. The June 6 contest against Portland will be the club’s first home game of the season.